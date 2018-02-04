Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Urvashi Rautela’s fashion blunders will haunt you for days to come

Also Read: Deepika Padukone’s latest pictures can easily give emoticons a run for their money Fashion blunders are something one will spot every other day in the industry. While many celebs leave us swooning over their stunning attires there are some who make us wish they never stepped out. Unfortunately, we had many such celebs this week. Starting with Deepika Padukone who is currently on cloud nine due to the success of her film Padmaavat . The actress was seen celebrating the success of her film as it entered the 100 crore club but her outfit failed to give us the celebratory vibe. The actress was seen wearing a blue printed velvet attire by Sabyasachi and it will make you wonder what was she thinking when she opted for it. The ensemble reminds us of a nightdress or curtain and watching DP don the attire will make you cringe.

After from Deepika, Parineeti Chopra’s latest fashion outing was a huge blunder. The actress stepped out for an event of a magazine and her ensemble looks like three-four attires were stiched together to create this dress. Also joining the league is Urvashi Rautela. The actress was snapped at the song launch of her Hate story IV. While the song Aashiq Banaya left everyone wanting for more, her attire did the exact opposite. Shilpa Shetty and Mouni Roy too land on the list this week. Check out the worst dressed celebs below:

Deepika Padukone

Parineeti Chopra

Urvashi Rautela

Shilpa Shetty

Which celebs attire made you cringe the most? Comment below and let us know…