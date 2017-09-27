Deepika Padukone parties with Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar; is there a movie on the cards?

As Padmavati nears completion, Deepika Padukone has taken a conscious effort to stay away from the limelight. Not only is she trying to hide her look, but we guess that she also wanted to stay away from the noise and concentrate on the job at hand. Playing Rani Padmavati is a difficult task and fro what we hear she wanted to give her dive into her character and give 100 per cent. But looks like she finally let her hair down last night, as she went out partying with her friends. A special house party was thrown by her designer buddy Manish Malhotra, with Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra joining in. Manish Malhotra even posted a selfie of all of them, with a caption, “At home funnight with friends @deepikapadukone @karanjohar @S1dharthM.”

But was this just a party or is there a movie on the cards too? Lots of fans have wanted Deepika and Sidharth to pair up and going by their picture, we are sure they would make a sizzling pair. So is Karan Johar planning a movie with the duo? Well, its quite possible… Would you want to see Deepika and Sidharth pair up for a movie? Share your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you more dope about this right here. (ALSO READ – Neither Kareena Kapoor Khan nor Priyanka Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra should romance Deepika Padukone next, say fans)

In the meantime, Deepika Padukone is currently wrapping up Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Post that, she will begin work on the Sapna Didi biopic along with Irrfan Khan. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, is shooting for Aiyaary and the Ittefaq remake. He has been in talks for Salman Khan’s Race 3 too. So if KJo does decide to cast these two, he will have to wait till next year for the film to go on floors…