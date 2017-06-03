Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif – Who should wield the sword in an Indian remake of Wonder Woman?

DC’s latest venture, Wonder Woman, is getting rave reviews from critics across the globe. Theaters are jam packed with fans, who won’t mind watching the movie again and again. To see people across the world love a film with a female hero is marvellous (no Marvel pun intended). Certainly, Wonder Woman is a path breaking movie in the superhero genre and for many reasons. Gal Gadot has played the part to perfection, and will reprise the role in the upcoming films, including Justice League. But who will play the role if Wonder Woman was made in Bollywood? Well, we have a few options for you.

Bollywood can sure use female superheroes, because seriously, let’s not even discuss the status of women oriented movies in India. I mean, females are not even allowed to express their desires like normal human beings (Lipstick Under My Burkha was denied certification for being ‘lady-oriented’), let alone have a super-heroine, wearing a short skirt, saving the world. So, of course we are going to dream about a desi version of Wonder Woman, and here are our nominees:

Deepika Padukone

We have seen her do action in movies like Chandni Chowk to China and xXx: Return of Xander Cage, so we know she has got the moves.

Priyanka Chopra

Even the FBI needed to recruit Priyanka Chopra as Alex Parish. So, saving the world single-handedly comes easy for Priyanka.

Katrina Kaif

She looks the part, and have you seen her punch and kick in Ek Tha Tiger too! Also, she is flexible AF, so stunts will come in easy.

Kangana Ranaut

Seriously, she has been the closest we have had to a female superhero. Krrish 3 didn’t properly tap into her potential.

Jacqueline Fernandez Have you seen her fencing in Race 2? She sure can wield a sword.

So, who is your pick for an Indian remake of Wonder Woman? Vote now!