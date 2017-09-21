Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra or Vidya Balan – who rocked the unibrow the best? Vote now!

In a world where beauty standards constantly keep changing, eyebrows, too, are often stylised in keeping with the season’s trends. So, your arched eyebrows might not be all that appealing when the trends call for a bushy line above your eyes. But a unibrow? Well, that’s never really been in fashion. But what about the ones born with it? Well, they better get it threaded out as soon as they can or so dictates the diktat issued by the beauty industry.

But then we have women like Frida Kahlo, who not only celebrated her unique feature but also made it a part of art imagery. Indian women, too, have been rocking the beautiful unibrow since times immemorial or at least till the Western values didn’t take over. And hence, filmmakers also retain this element sometimes when they deem it to be necessary to the character that is either set in ancient India or rural India when unibrows weren’t forced to part ways. Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan and now, Deepika Padukone, have all rocked the unibrows in their films. Don’t remember which? Let’s jog your memory…

Priyanka Chopra in What’s Your Rashee

As the grounded and practical Capricorn, Priyanka Chopra had rocked the unibrow. While we can’t call ourselves fans of this look of hers, it was indeed commendable for an actress to go completely de-glam and sport the unibrow with much confidence.

Vidya Balan in Begum Jaan

To play her role of the brothel owner, Vidya Balan, too, chose to sport the unibrow. This added an edge to her look. Opting for lenses in a lighter shade set her character apart from all those that she had played so far. The unibrows also lent her character some amount of rustic appeal as the unkempt look was essential to the plot of the film.

Deepika Padukone in Padmavati

And now for the highlight of the day. Deepika Padukone literally made everyone sit up and take notice of her as Queen Padmavati thanks to her defined and shapely unibrow. Her unique eyebrows are quite different from the ones sported by Priyanka and Vidya. Why, you ask? Well, for one she is a queen, so, her look has to be more groomed, which it is. Additionally, with all the jewellery, the unibrows look so good, they make us want to celebrate!

