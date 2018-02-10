Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma leave the fashion police swooning with their stunning attires

This week we had the Lakme Fashion Week all celebs were at their stylish best. They were seen leaving the fashion police impressed with their elegant attires and it’s something you would definitely want to steal. To begin with, Deepika Padukone recently stepped out for an event and looked like a vision in white. The actress was seen wearing a pearl white pantsuit with a white singlet inside. She paired this attire by Lanvin with a pair of pearl earrings and opted for a sleek ponytail to complete the look. This attire of the actress could burn a hole in your pockets. This simple pantsuit costs Rs 2,23,858. Just like his DP, her boyfriend, Ranveer Singh, too, grabbed attention this week with his blingy attire. The actor was seen attending a store launch recently for which he opted for a pink sequined jacket by Manish Arora. He paired the jacket with a white T-shirt underneath and completed the look with a pair of white pants. To elevate the attire further, Ranveer wore a pair of silver metallic shoes and yellow tinted sunglasses. Also Read: Valentine’s Day Special: 7 looks of Ranveer Singh that you can copy to sweep your date off her feet

Anushka Sharma, too, joined the league of these stylish actors as she stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming film, Pari. The actress opted for a simple summer dress and the easy breezy look won hearts. The floral dress by Hemant Nandita, with a knot in the centre, is the perfect pick for a lunch date. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, too, won hearts as she promoted a popular brand in Australia. The actress headed out to ring in hubby Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday. Before that Aish was seen shooting for a brand for which she opted a silver self-print dress with a princess cut, which made it difficult for us to take our eyes off her. The tube dress by Rami Al Ali Official was the perfect pick for the event and we can’t stop crushing over this picture. Check out the best-dressed celebs this week:

Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh

Anushka Sharma

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Kriti Sanon



This time even Kriti Sanon left the fashion police wanting for more as she shone bright in a yellow attire. The actress was also seen attending the same event as Ranveer Singh and the two elevated the style quotient at the event.The actress sported yellow separates by Mahima Mahajan. The outfit is as summery as it gets. Kriti added on a floral shrug over to complete the look and it’s something you would want to steal from her. Kriti paired her elegant attire with a simple layered necklace and completed the look with a pair of gladiators. Kriti’s this outfit is something you all would want in your wardrobe too.