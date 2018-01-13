Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan arrive at Shah Rukh Khan’s party for BFF Kaajal Anand – view pics

As we earlier told you that Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are gearing up to organise yet another one of their crazy fun parties. We were still in the middle of getting over the party pics from SRK’s b’day bash in Alibaug and now the stars have already moved on to another one. The two B-Town buddies, with Gauri Khan, are throwing a birthday party for their mutual friend Kaajal Anand, who turns 50 today. So, Shah Rukh and Gauri’s home, Mannat, has been turned into a one-stop party destination and friends and family members have been invited.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived in the same car, and so did Farhan Akhtar and Dino Morea. Neha Dhupia came with Priyank Sharma and Angad Bedi. Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife, Sussane Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Farah Khan, Genelia D’souza are some of the other attendees. Check out all the pictures right here:

In case you are wondering what kind of bond KJo and Kaajal share, in an interview long back, Karan Johar had said they are a therapy panel for each other. “She’s my oldest friend. My grandmother knew her mom. I know that the first call I make in the middle of the night if I need something will be to Kajal (Putloo). Kajal, Gauri, Shah Rukh and I have spent many evenings together talking about life. We are a therapy panel for each other. Some of my greatest discussions have been with Gauri and Kajal for seven hours at a stretch not realising how time went by. I really believe Kajal is the best friend one can have. She’s loyal and sincere. Kajal is very special and I feel as if I have known her all my life,” he had said.

So, those were the glitzy and glamorous pictures from the latest B-Town party. Wish your friends would be that cool when you turn 50? In the meantime, let us tell you that Kaajal Anand is the CEO of Birla Lifestyles. She was the one who started a high-fashion boutique (Reverie) with Avanti Birla and Manish Malhotra, after defending Sanjay Dutt as his lawyer in his 1993 court case. She is very close to Shah Rukh, Gauri, Karan, Shweta, Tanya and several other celebrities. She has been spotted at several Bollywood parties, most recently at SRK’s birthday bash at his Alibaug farmhouse. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates from Kaajal Anand’s 50th birthday bash at Mannat right here.

(Picture credit: Yogen Shah)