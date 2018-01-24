Deepika Padukone repeats her Chennai Express’ outfit for Padmaavat! Does she consider it lucky?

Deepika Padukone is on cloud nine since last night and she has all the reasons to be so. She’s receiving praise for her titular role of Queen Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama, Padmaavat and it doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. The film was under a lot of scrutiny after it received opposition from various fringe groups like the Rajput Karni Sena and there was a time when the makers weren’t sure if the film will ever see the light of the day. But, eventually everything fell into place and the historical drama will hit the screens tomorrow morning. Deepika, looked visibly relieved as she attended the film’s screening last night with beau, Ranveer Singh. Dressed in a pretty white anarkali suit by Anamika Khanna, Deepika looked ravishing in her ethereal avatar. But hold on a sec! Was this the same outfit worn by Deepika during the promotions of Chennai Express? Yes, we are pretty sure about it. Deepika wore the exact same Anamika Khanna creation while promoting Chennai Express with Shah Rukh Khan, way back in 2013. Also Read: Ahead of Padmaavat’s release, Deepika Padukone seeks Siddhivinayak’s blessing – view pics

Kudos to Deepika Padukone for repeating an outfit nonchalantly. In fact, she’s one such celeb who doesn’t mind repeating her outfits as we have seen her doing so a couple of times in the past as well. So when DP stepped out wearing the same Anamika Khanna creation last night, it didn’t surprise us at all. But we seem to think that there’s more to it than meets the eye. Chennai Express was one of the biggest hits of Deepika’s career till date and she wouldn’t mind repeating the same success with Padmaavat, right? So, there are chances that she considers this outfit to be lucky for her and that could be a reason why she didn’t hesitate repeating it last night. We all are pretty superstitious when it comes to certain things and Deepika is no different. Especially for Padmaavat! She has all the right to be nervous, anxious and curious as to the outcome of her historical drama. She would be praying hard for its success and wearing a similar attire for it, is just a small part. Also Read: What made Deepika Padukone CRY before Shah Rukh Khan? View pic

Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat opened to mixed reviews from critics and there’s lot that has been spoken since then. Ranveer’s menacing avatar, Deepika’s beauty and Shahid’s demeanour – every character has been highlighted in the reviews we read so far. Here’s hoping that the audience loves the drama equally and showers the makers with good box office numbers.