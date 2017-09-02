Deepika Padukone snapped at the airport but where is she heading to? – view HQ pics

Deepika Padukone puts her stylish foot forward every time she steps out of the house. In fact, she has mastered the art of wearing just the right outfit at airports. We snapped the Padmavati actress at the Mumbai airport last night and as always, Deepika was at her stylish best. The actress wore ripped denims, a white top and an olive green coloured overcoat on it. Chic, no? However, we ought to see we have missed seeing Deepika lately. Don’t you think she’s missing in action? Well, probably that’s because she was busy with Padmavati all this while. (ALSO READ: Good news! Padmavati is releasing this November and Deepika Padukone has almost finished shooting)

We hear that the actress is finally done shooting for most of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film. An insider in interaction with ANI recently confirmed, “Deepika has wrapped filming for her part. The actress has reserved additional three to five days for any patchwork if required. Patch work will be shot only after Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor have finished shooting their respective portions.” A spokesperson, however, exclusively told us, “The primary star cast still have a few scenes to be shot.” The report further stated that Ranveer too is busy wrapping up his schedule. That way, all looks pretty much on track for Padmavati and our source EXCLUSIVELY tells us Padmavati is not getting postponed!

One of the most anticipated films of this year, Padmavati is based on the fable of Rani Padmini, and it stars Deepika Padukone as one of the most beautiful queens in Indian lore. Shahid Kapoor plays her husband, Raja Rattan Singh while Ranveer Singh plays Delhi emperor Allaudin Khilji, who gets obsessed with Padmini’s beauty. The film will be releasing by the end of this year.