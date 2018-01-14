Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra’s AWKWARD pictures will make your Sunday morning even more cheerful

Awkward pictures story is my personal favourite. Not for the fact that it comes only once a week but the way I enjoy writing it. Every week we have many pictures of celebs stepping out for casual outings. And the moment they step out, they are hounded by the paparazzi. Amidst so many pictures that the shutterbugs click, they are few which are well, a bit awkward. And we mean it in a funny way. We bet even our stars don’t mind seeing their so called awkward pictures as they know how to take things with a pinch of salt. Joining the list of awkward pictures list this week are our celebs like Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, Parineeti Chopra and Karan Singh Grover. We know you are eager to check out all the pictures. Just scroll below to have a laughter riot…

Deepika Padukone

Ah, that pretty face! Deepika Padukone’s charm is visible even in such awkward poses and we don’t mind adoring this beauty, day in and day out. The actress was present to attend an episode of Vogue BFFs with sister Anisha Padukone and host Neha Dhupia. The Padmaavat actress shares a great bond with Ms Dhupia since their modelling days, so the shoot was nothing less than a mini reunion for them. We bet Neha had interesting stuff to share with Deepika and going by her expression, seems like the gossip was a bit interesting too. Also Read: Vishal Bharadwaj reveals about Deepika Padukone’s next film

Varun Dhawan

Come on, Varun Dhawan! You were leaving the gym and not committing a crime. So why the ‘hope no one catches me’ look on your face? The actor was snapped outside his gym in Bandra, after his daily workout session. Though the actor was kind enough to pose for the paparazzi, we wonder about the look on his face. Was he running away from someone?

Parineeti Chopra

Another case of hide-n’-seek. Parineeti Chopra was snapped outside a restaurant in the city but she had no plans of getting clicked. Pari was escorted to her car by her bodyguards but our photographers somehow managed to click her. Guess she wanted to avoid all the attention. But her pose is quite funny, isn’t it? Also Read: It’s official! Parineeti Chopra joins Akshay Kumar in Kesari but we already told you that, right?

Vidya Balan

If someone offers me a bouquet of flowers, I would receive it with a big wide smile on my face but that’s not the case with Vidya Balan. The actress didn’t look happy as her fan went up to her with flowers in his hand. Or it’s just a matter of a bad click for her. The tired and bored look on her face suggests a different tale but never mind. Vidya later received the bouquet with a smile on her face and even obliged for few pictures with the same fan.

Karan Singh Grover

What happens when you are too busy eating and have no time to pose for the pictures? The result is this snap of Karan Singh Grover. KSG, who was busy celebrating wifey Bipasha Basu’s birthday with the media below their residence, was snapped while eating the delicious cake. And who cares about posing when you have something as tasty as chocolate cake in your mouth?