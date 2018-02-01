Deepika Padukone wanted to put Padmaavat on hold after the initial protests against the film

Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat has released to rave reviews. The movie is being touted as her career-best performance by many and it is also moving forward to becoming her most successful film so far. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed magnum opus has seen more than its fair share of trouble. Right from the day the movie went on floors, it has faced protests from political leaders and fringe groups. When the ace filmmaker was assaulted on location and the sets were vandalised, the country got to know what a fragile and unsafe venture this film has embarked on. In a recent interaction with the media, Deepika has said that she was never afraid of what may come. But she did reveal that she wanted to put the film on hold.

Deepika said, “When we were shooting the film, or specifically when I was shooting for the film, there were only two incidents that happened. I had told Sanjay sir at that point – considering the fact that this in a way was a turning point in my career in terms of the budget and scale and success of the film – even then I was willing to put this on hold to fight a much larger cause. I had told Sanjay sir that something didn’t feel right. It is not that people had not had issues with earlier films. Shabana ji’s films have had issues in the past but this to me right from the very beginning just felt very different. It is not the usual disappointment, protest or anger that people have felt before for certain films, it was something different.”

The actress further added, “I did say at that point that I think it is important for us to put the film on hold in spite of knowing what this film is going to do for my career. Because I knew at that point that I was willing to fight for a much larger cause. But everyone did not view it in the way I did. So, I guess everything that happened afterwards, in the last two months, let me just say that I was not surprised in the way it all unfolded. ”

Let us say that this film might not have had the smoothest release that it rightly deserved but it has changed how we view the film industry and cinema in this country for good. We know we now that we won’t bow down to hooliganism. As for what larger fight she was referring to, Deepika has said that it is a conversation for some other time.