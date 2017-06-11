Deepika Padukone wishes her father Prakash Padukone on his birthday and melts our hearts – view pic

Now that we have your attention, thanks to the headline, let us tell you Deepika Padukone said that to her father Prakash Padukone. She has often mentioned how much influence her parents have on her. She credits them for being whatever she is today. Despite being the daughter of a world class Badminton champ, they never asked her to follow his footsteps. Rather they were fine with her choosing a different profession. She has always called them her strength. Yesterday, Padukone celebrated his birthday and we were waiting when will his darling daughter wish him. She did and made us go awww! (Also read: When Deepika Padukone’s daddy Prakash Padukone made history-view pic!)

Deepika posted a throwback pic of her younger self with Prakash Padukone and wrote, “Happy Birthday Pappa…I Love You!❤️” If you are wondering why she wrote only that, let us tell you sometimes you don’t need too many words to convey your feelings. A small I Love You is enough to send the message to the person. Also, we are pretty sure she must have personally wished him and thus writing long odes on social media is unnecessary. That’s because not everyone is social media savvy. Apart from that, Deepika isn’t a voracious social media user at all. She keeps it less and we love her for that. One doesn’t have to be glued to these platforms to be popular. Her films have given her enough of that and it seems, she wants to keep it that way. Check out the message right here…

Happy Birthday Pappa…I Love You!❤️ A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 10, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Deepika these days is busy with Padmavati which will be one of the most ambitious projects of Bollywod. Given the fact that it is made by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, you can expect some spectacular and breathtakingly beautiful visuals. And then there is Ranveer Singh playing the evil Khilji and Shahid Kapoor the lovable yet brave Raja Ratan Singh…the whole cast is giving us such a rush. Can’t wait to catch a glimpse of all of them soon enough.