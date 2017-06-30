Deepika Padukone’s bright yellow airport look reminds us of her Golden Globe Awards 2017 Ralph Lauren gown – View HQ pics

And Deepika Padukone is here to cheer you up in this dull, gloomy weather! Snapped at the airport, Deepika certainly looked happy, bright and herself. Ditching her usual airport uniform of monochrome, Deepika Padukone’s yellow look is a refreshing change and we are quite delighted. Adding yet another stylish chapter to her Fashion Diaries in tandem with her stylist Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone is a sartorial stunner. While she may have faced flak for her some of her looks, she personifies a strong experimental sense of style and as fashion aficionados, we do know that experimentation is the essence of style evolution.

Flitting from one glorious look to another, Deepika Padukone never fails to astound us. Lending her style sensibilities with her brand, All About You, Deepika’s maiden venture with this clothing line strongly resonates her personal sense of style which boasts of simpler silhouettes in classic colors and are uber-comfortable. Here’s how she brightened up our day.

Deepika Padukone – Sunny Side Up

Wearing separates of a yellow top and flared palazzo pants from her brand, All About You by Deepika Padukone, the diva was all smiles as she sauntered into the airport. Layering her look with a light-colored Burberry trench coat, Deepika rounded up her look with tan brown Gucci slip-ons, Goyard handbag, oversized shades and a sleek low back pony with minimal makeup.

BL Style Verdict – Deepika Padukone

Yellow is not an easy colour to pull off for the fear of doing it just right. And Deepika here went yellow on yellow and nailed the vibe impeccably. Choosing to experiment and zealously flaunt her sunny side up, this is probably her second tryst with the bright hue- yellow.

Earlier this year, Deepika regaled us with her canary yellow avatar for the Instyle Party of the Golden Globes Awards 2017 by wearing a one- shoulder Ralph Lauren gown. Deepika looked breathtakingly beautiful with makeup that was delightfully a neutral take on Old Hollywood, replete with earthy tones by makeup artist Hung Vanngo and flaunted a pair of statement pearl earrings.

BL Style Rating – Deepika Padukone

And she snags a perfect score of 4 on our airport style meter for her experimental sense of style.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmavati opposite Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh that’s slated for a release this year.