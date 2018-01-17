Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat avoids direct clash with Akshay Kumar’s Padman, to release on 24th January

Just when it was official that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and R Balki’s Padman are heading for a clash on 25th January, the former comes with a strategy that could possible give the movie the extra edge it needs. As per reports on Mid-day, Padmaavat is all set to up the excitement by coming a day sooner i.e. on 24th January. But, just when you think a mighty clash has been averted, let’s reveal to you that only paid previews will be showcased on that day. The states that banned the film won’t be part of this plan. this news has been confirmed by the owner of G7 Multiplex – “While Padman releases on 25tyh January, Padmaavat will release the night before. The distributors of Padmaavat are likely to reimburse the film that is scheduled for 9:30 pm that day and screen the magnum opus instead. There will be only one paid preview. This will happen not just in my theatres but across India.” Also Read: Here’s all you need to know about Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat release

“If the makers of Padmaavat are arranging paid previews, it means they are confident of their product and want to prove to those who have been protesting against the film that they are wrong. They want to show the audience that the movie glorifies Rajput culture and traditions.” stated Atul Mohan, a tarde analyst by per the same reports.

He believes if the film generates a psotive word of mouth, it might just spread to social media and that in turn could change the opinion of the people with regards to the film.

Right from day one, the film has been drowning in controversies so much so four states have gone ahead and banned the film. After much protest and objection, the makers announced the official release date along with a press statement clarifying the misconceptions around it. Despite all this, the excitement around this film is huge as it’s a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film after all and it boasts of a stellar cast – Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.