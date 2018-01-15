Find out if you can watch Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat in your state

Padmaavat finally has a release date, January 25. But this happy news is plagued by incidences of states banning the film left right and centre. This is definitely not a great news for the makers who want to make the most of the Republic Day weekend especially when there will be Akshay Kumar‘s Pad Man vying for equal attention. But there is a silver lining in this dark cloud. Himachal Pradesh has lifted its ban from the film. However, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan are still playing truant.

CM Jai Ram Thakur told Pinkvilla that he respects art and thus, Padmaavat won’t get affected in Himachal Pradesh. He was quoted as saying, “I had said earlier that I respect art. As far as Padmaavat is concerned, Himachal government doesn’t intend to ban it in the state. If there’s nothing controversial in it, we have no objection in releasing it here. I want the film to be screened in theatres.” Goa too is keen to present Padmaavat to its people as CM Manohar Parikar told ANI, “Padmavat’ has been given a censor certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The state government does not have a problem to screen it in the cinema halls in Goa.”

But MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted that the film will not release in the state calling the queen Rashtramata Padmavati. He told India Today, “Jo kaha hai wahi hoga (whatever I said earlier would continue to remain in force).” Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said in his statement, ““We have learnt that the movie, originally named as ‘Padmavati’ will be released with a new name ‘Padmaavat’. However, people across the country are against the movie, as they feel that history has been distorted. With this notification, the movie will be considered as a non-certified one and will not be screened in the state.” (Also read: Twinkle Khanna on Pad Man Vs Padmaavat: We are not going to move!)

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje had already declared Padmaavat won’t see the light of the day in the state. She had said, “Rani Padmini’s sacrifice is a matter of honour and pride for the state and hence Rani Padmini is not just a chapter in history but our dignity. We will not allow defamation of her honour.” We hope like Himachal Pradesh, other states too will let better sense prevail eventually.