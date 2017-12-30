Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati gets UA certificate from CBFC, but Twitterati are still making jokes

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested few modifications in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which was suppose to hit the theatres on December 1 this year. The modifications include changing of the film’s title to Padmavat, after which it would be given a UA certificate. The decision came after an examining committee meeting by CBFC was held on December 28. It consisted of the regular committee members, along with CBFC officials and a special advisory panel in presence of Chairman Prasoon Joshi.

People, who were waiting to see the film are obviously quite happy with this news. While some are not able to deal with the change in the title of the movie, there are some, who are just having a good laugh at how the system works in our country. Here’s what they are saying:

 

For Amitabh Bachchan’s Aarakshan, an eminent panel representing a concerned group was created and for Hrithik Roshan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Jodhaa Akbar, various historical experts were called in. The movie, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, has been facing protests from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

It stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor as her husband, Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Allaudin Khilji.