Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati gets UA certificate from CBFC, but Twitterati are still making jokes

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested few modifications in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which was suppose to hit the theatres on December 1 this year. The modifications include changing of the film’s title to Padmavat, after which it would be given a UA certificate. The decision came after an examining committee meeting by CBFC was held on December 28. It consisted of the regular committee members, along with CBFC officials and a special advisory panel in presence of Chairman Prasoon Joshi.

People, who were waiting to see the film are obviously quite happy with this news. While some are not able to deal with the change in the title of the movie, there are some, who are just having a good laugh at how the system works in our country. Here’s what they are saying:

Both Sanjay Leela Bansal and Prasoon Josh are happy about Padmavat, and they hope this compromise is acceptable to Narendra Mod and Rahul Gandh.#Padmavati — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 30, 2017

Elections are over and #Padmavati is cleared for release!! Happy New Year guys!! Hope more people are able to see through the farce in the new year. Their greatest weapon is our ignorance!! — Prateek Kanwal (@prateekkanwal) December 30, 2017

Makers of #Padmavati – please appeal to Revising Committee, then to Tribunal if needed. Fight the fight. Don’t be bullied. — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) December 30, 2017

#Padmavati turns #Padmavat. This “I” is a major issue in our country. — The Silent Screamer (@mujheawazdo) December 30, 2017

Members of some ‘royal’ families have been called in to review #Padmavati.

‘Royals’?

Apologies, Sardar Patel, we have undone your hard work!! — Utkarsh Patel (@utkarshmp) December 30, 2017

Now that #Padmavati has lost an i, can we call the aggressors Karn Sena? Coz, an i for an i. — Punster® (@Pun_Starr) December 30, 2017

According to the new regime it should be PadmaGST instead of PadmaVAT.

#Padmavati — Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) December 30, 2017

#Padmavati should take a cue from Bright.

Release on Netflix.

Or Amazon.

Or Hotstar.

Or Voot.

Or Vice.

Or YouTube.

Or FunnyOrDie.

Or Yahoo. Bypass the idiots. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) December 30, 2017

Me : #Padmavati dekhne ja raha hu Mom : mat ja wo log theatre tod denge Me : once ‘I’ will go away, nobody will say anything — Deputy (@JhoothaChal) December 30, 2017

For Amitabh Bachchan’s Aarakshan, an eminent panel representing a concerned group was created and for Hrithik Roshan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Jodhaa Akbar, various historical experts were called in. The movie, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, has been facing protests from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

It stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor as her husband, Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Allaudin Khilji.