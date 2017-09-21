Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati, Kangana Ranaut’s Simran – 10 first look posters that celebrated its women over the men

Padmavati may have Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead, but it is Deepika Padukone who adorns the first two posters from the movie. The makers of the magnum opus made our Thursday morning brighter with the first look of Deepika Padukone as the legendary queen of Chittor. With the tagline, The Goddess Queen, Deepika looked every bit worthy of that title, with those exquisitely embroidered dresses and jewellery. It’s another matter that it looks like her character is preparing herself for jauhar, the gloomy tradition of self-immolation that Padmavati had committed along with many Rajput women, when Alauddin Khilji attacked her kingdom.

Though Ranveer and Shahid’s fans will be disappointed not to get a glimpse of how their characters will be looking in the movie (though you don’t have to wait for long), we are quite glad that the poster purely focused on the female protagonist. After all, she plays the titular character. Unlike another movie this year, Naam Shabana, where the first poster had focused on Taapsee Pannu but the makers had to insert the silhouette of Akshay Kumar behind her, this poster focuses solely on Deepika Padukone and we are so thankful!

But there have been first posters of women-empowered movies that focused solely on the leading lady, while the men were given a miss (though some of them featured in the subsequent posters). Here are 10 of them…

Padmavati

Leading lady: Deepika Padukone

Men Ignored: Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Tumhari Sulu

Leading lady: Vidya Balan

Men Ignored: Manav Kaul

Simran

Leading lady: Kangana Ranaut

Men Ignored: Sohum Shah

Haseena Parkar

Leading lady: Shraddha Kapoor

Men Ignored: Siddhant Kapoor

Jai Gangaajal

Leading lady: Priyanka Chopra

Men Ignored: Prakash Jha

Kahaani

Leading lady: Vidya Balan

Men Ignored: Parambrata Chatterjee

Neerja

Leading lady: Sonam Kapoor

Men Ignored: Shekhar Ravjiani

Phobia

Leading lady: Radhika Apte

Men Ignored: Satyadeep Mishra

NH 10

Leading lady: Anushka Sharma

Men Ignored: Neil Bhoopalam

Begum Jaan

Leading lady: Vidya Balan

Men Ignored: Naseeruddin Shah