Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati, Kangana Ranaut’s Simran – 10 first look posters that celebrated its women over the men

Padmavati may have Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead, but it is Deepika Padukone who adorns the first two posters from the movie. The makers of the magnum opus made our Thursday morning brighter with the first look of Deepika Padukone as the legendary queen of Chittor. With the tagline, The Goddess Queen, Deepika looked every bit worthy of that title, with those exquisitely embroidered dresses and jewellery. It’s another matter that it looks like her character is preparing herself for jauhar, the gloomy tradition of self-immolation that Padmavati had committed along with many Rajput women, when Alauddin Khilji attacked her kingdom.
Though Ranveer and Shahid’s fans will be disappointed not to get a glimpse of how their characters will be looking in the movie (though you don’t have to wait for long), we are quite glad that the poster purely focused on the female protagonist. After all, she plays the titular character. Unlike another movie this year, Naam Shabana, where the first poster had focused on Taapsee Pannu but the makers had to insert the silhouette of Akshay Kumar behind her, this poster focuses solely on Deepika Padukone and we are so thankful!
But there have been first posters of women-empowered movies that focused solely on the leading lady, while the men were given a miss (though some of them featured in the subsequent posters). Here are 10 of them…
Padmavati
Leading lady: Deepika Padukone
Men Ignored: Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh
Tumhari Sulu
Leading lady: Vidya Balan
Men Ignored: Manav Kaul
Simran
Leading lady: Kangana Ranaut
Men Ignored: Sohum Shah
Haseena Parkar
Leading lady: Shraddha Kapoor
Men Ignored: Siddhant Kapoor
Jai Gangaajal
Leading lady: Priyanka Chopra
Men Ignored: Prakash Jha
Kahaani
Leading lady: Vidya Balan
Men Ignored: Parambrata Chatterjee
Neerja
Leading lady: Sonam Kapoor
Men Ignored: Shekhar Ravjiani
Phobia
Leading lady: Radhika Apte
Men Ignored: Satyadeep Mishra
NH 10
Leading lady: Anushka Sharma
Men Ignored: Neil Bhoopalam
Begum Jaan
Leading lady: Vidya Balan
Men Ignored: Naseeruddin Shah