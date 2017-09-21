Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati to take on Amitabh Bachchan’s 102 Not Out on December 1?

There has been a lot of conjectures on whether or not Padmavati will release this year because unfortunately, the film has been through a lot during its making. But with the first poster, it has been made abundantly clear that the film starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor will release on December 1. Well, that’s great but it also means that this magnum opus will apparently take on 102 Not Out, a film that brings Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor together after several years. It may not be a massive clash but it definitely is a formidable one.

102 Not Out is directed by OMG! Oh My God director Umesh Shukla. It has Rishi Kapoor playing Amitabh Bachchan’s son and how their repartee changes in the course of the film. Both the actors are coming together after 26 years which in itself is a big news. It has always been fun to watch them act together be it Amar Akbar Anthony or Ajooba. They have been one of the best actors to do two-hero projects in those days. But come to think of it, Kapoors seem to make a great co-star for AB in films. Shashi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor too were Big B’s co-stars before. Now that’s really superb but it doesn’t seem great for a film like 102 Not Out to clash with Padmavati. Taran Adarsh had revealed the date saying,

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer #102NotOut, directed by Umesh Shukla, to release on 1 Dec 2017. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2017

Padmavati is one of the biggest films in the last three months of 2017. All eyes are on it and Tiger Zinda Hai to give all time blockbusters that the year has been yearning for. The first look makes it evident that it will be simply majestic.

We have feeling AB’s film might get pushed.