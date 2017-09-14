Deepika Padukone’s simplicity fails to beat Priyanka Chopra’s spunk – check out poll results  

Just a week ago, we were curious to know as to who would emerge as the winner in this photoshoot battle between two gorgeous ladies – Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. We personally adored PeeCee for putting her brave foot forward, more than Deepika, but it’s the viewers opinion that really matters, and they have answered. While the Padmavati actress was initially going very strong and we assume her fan clubs were determined to make her win, it was Priyanka Chopra, who emerged as the ultimate winner. Guess the Quantico star’s fans were a bit more enthusiastic than DP’s to make her win and their efforts have been rewarded finally. There have been umpteen competitions between these two gorgeous ladies so far but PeeCee wins this round hands down! Also Read: Hot Damn! Priyanka Chopra revisits Love Story 2050 in her new, ‘future’ inspired photoshoot

Priyanka Chopra, who’s the cover girl for Paper Magazine’s September issue, won this battle with a record 52 per cent votes while Deepika could garner 48 per cent. Yes, we agree there isn’t really a huge difference between the votes they received and the results were nail-biting at one point but Priyanka won it ultimately. Her bold futuristic photoshoot was successful in over-shadowing the sassy one by Deepika, but we saw it coming. DP played it too safe with her pictures while Priyanka was game for anything. We adore the actresses who are ready for some new challenges everyday rather than keeping it simple most of the times.

And just in case you are an ardent fan and follower of Priyanka Chopra, you would know her every photoshoot has been so distinctively different than the previous one. Be it for the Glamour magazine or GQ or even Maxim, each one has been peculiar than the others and mind you, all are stunning. But the same can’t be said about Deepika Padukone. The Cocktail actress has, in fact, played it subtle always and nothing is exciting whatsoever. We don’t say it’s her fault entirely but she can suggest changes and ideas anytime. Guess she hates the idea of experimenting herself. Because with a body as hot as hers and looks as killer as those, she can manage to do wonders but alas! Also Read: Deepika Padukone wants to follow this Bollywood actress’ footsteps and no it’s not Priyanka Chopra

Deepika Padukone, you better take your next photoshoot a bit more seriously ‘coz we hate to see you lose. And there is no real harm in posing for something which is exciting and distinct at the same time.