Deepika Padukone’s tiny fanny pack was costlier than Priyanka Chopra’s sweater and Katrina Kaif’s dress put together

Bollywood is a very competitive industry and even friends compete against each other here. Everything – from films to work – is a matter of much concern. So much so, that we sometimes wonder if splurging such a big amount on something as petty as a sling bag is even worth it! Obviously our beloved celebs earn in crores and do not mind spending astronomical amounts on the things they like but for common people like us, it is only a dream. Just this week, we were startled to know the cost of Deepika Padukone’s fanny pack from Gucci. But guess DP wasn’t the only celeb who vowed to startle with her expensive collection. B-town celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, too, have a penchant to display their oh-so-costly wardrobe, that is equally stunning. From Padmaavat’s actress’ bag to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s jacket and Priyanka Chopra’s sweater, we bring to you five most expensive picks of this week that the celebs made us envious of. You guys decide whether the amount of the attires are worth it or not!

Deepika Padukone

What can we say about the reel life Queen? Her real life choices are as royal as her on screen character. This black and gold fanny bag of Deepika Padukone will make your eyes pop for all the obvious reasons. As mentioned earlier, it costs Rs 1,20,000. Also Read: Padmaavat new promos out! Deepika Padukone’s warning and Ranveer Singh’s roar will make you impatient for January 25

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a big sensation – be it in Bollywood or Hollywood. Today she’s an icon for many and that brings in a lot of pressure. She has to look her fashionable best all the time and anything and everything that she opts for has to be the best. Though we dislike her recent appearances, PeeCee’s wardrobe is a steal for any girl out there. From Versace to Gucci to Prabal Gurung, she has all the big brands and well, she deserves it in a way. The black sweater by r13denim is the second most expensive thing we came across this week. After Deepika Padukone’s belt bag which will cost you lakhs, PeeCee’s sweater costs a bit lesser. It comes with a price tag of Rs 55,000! Also Read: Two days, two different looks of Priyanka Chopra and we wonder which one was worse!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a chic black jacket from Zadig and Voltaire as she left for Doha to walk the ramp for designer friend, Vikram Phadnis. Bebo paired her jacket with a white shirt, black jeans and matching shoes. We loved her classy and sassy look and it’s pretty affordable too. Kareena’s jacket’s cost is approximately Rs 28,600. It’s high we agree, but not as much as her other choices.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s pale pink bodycon dress from Black Halo is less costlier than Kareena Kapoor Khan’s jacket. It further proves that not every good thing in the world of fashion comes with a heavy price tag. The lovely dress costs approximately Rs 20,700! We won’t mind picking it the next time we go shopping.

Karan Johar



Karan Johar’s D Squared denim jacket is the cheapest of all and we are glad there’s something in the price range of Rs 5,000 – 10,000 on this list. Karan’s denim jacket will cost you approximately Rs 8,400 and it’s certainly a good buy. Denims will never go out of fashion and it’s good investment.