Deepika Padukone’s xXx: Return Of Xander Cage director D.j. Caruso thinks her Padmavati avatar has a ‘Commanding Presence’

If there is one upcoming film that has everyone highly excited and has created huge buzz among the movie going audience and the critics alike, then that is Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s upcoming magnum opus, Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone in the lead. The film, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, launched it’s first look yesterday and it’s receiving huge accolades among from all quarters be it celebs or fans. One of the celebs who seems to be in awe of Deepika Padukone Padmavati look is D.j. Caruso.

Didn’t ring a bell? Well D.j. Caruso is Deepika Padukone’s first Hollywood director. He directed Deepika’s debut Hollywood flick, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, that starred global superstar Vin Diesel in the lead role. D.j. Caruso had also accompanied Vin Diesel during his trip to India, earlier this year.

It so happened that a fan shared the two majestic posters of Padmavati and asked the filmmaker his reaction on it. Well, D.j. who is not very active on social media and his official Twitter account is filled with retweets, replied the fan and expressed his love for the look and posters. He replied, “Commanding presence”! Also read: Is Deepika Padukone’s look from Padmavati inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s appearance in Jodhaa Akbar? The designer answers

Check out the snapshot of the tweet and his reply below:

Well, D.j. Caruso was not the only celeb who loved the Padmavati first look, other celebs like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt too were left stunned by it. While Alia Bhatt reacted with a simple, “Uff just died! Epic “, Karan Johar wrote, “Stunning!!!!! And immensely impactful!!! Sanjay Bhansali is back!!! Can’t wait for December….. ” You can out other celebs reactions here. Also read: Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati to face protest from Shri Rajput Karni Sena if facts are ‘distorted’, says founder of the organisation

