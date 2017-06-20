BREAKING! Deepika Singh shares an adorable picture with her baby on Instagram

Another actress who recently joined Parentville is Deepika Singh of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame. The actress gave birth to a baby boy last month and posted a picture on Instagram with her son. She captioned the image,’ Baby turns 1 month today Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and blessings.. Being a mother is a full time job which currently im loving the most.. Baby and papa and mumma loves all of you”. The baby looks absolutely adorable and is a total munchkin. Though the baby’s face is not completely visible, the picture will melt your heart and how!

Actors are finally coming out of their shell and sharing their kids’ pictures on social media. There is no hesitance or discomfort when it comes it sharing these pictures. Well, it is a visual treat for their fans. Karanvir Bohra, Shweta Tiwari, Manasi Parekh and quite a few celebrities share the cutest pictures of their babies with their fans through social media. Deepika is known for her portrayal of Sandhya in Diya Aur Baati Hum and went on to marry the director of her show. The show was very popular and Deepika became famous for her role in it. (ALSO READ: Deepika Singh of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame looks radiant in her latest photoshoot)

Check out this post by Deepika right here!

Baby turns 1 month today😍❤ Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and blessings.. Being a mother is a full time job which currently im loving the most.. Baby and papa and mumma loves all of you 😙😙 A post shared by Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Isn’t that damn cute? We can’t wait for the actress to share more pictures of her munchkin on social media. The actress is enjoying motherhood and doesn’t look like she will be making a comeback on television anytime soon. In fact, Anas Rashid, who was her co-star in Diya Aur Baati Hum was also seen in the sequel, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji. Fans would definitely love to see Deepika back on the small screen with another show.

Coming back to her picture with her son, what do you think of it? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.