Delhi High Court quashes petition to probe Sridevi’s death

Sridevi‘s death was sudden and shocking. At a time when we were waiting for her next power-packed performance on the big screen, we were informed about her demise. The grief only got aggravated since her death was shrouded in mystery. She was initially reported to have died due to cardiac arrest but the post-mortem revealed it was due to accidental drowning. Once the reason was out, her mortal remains were handed over to her family and she was brought in to the country for her funeral. But controversies around her demise just don’t seem to end. Sunil Singh, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, had filed a petition urging for a probe in the late actresses’ death. But the Delhi HC didn’t see any merit in this request. (Also read: ‘Comparing Janhvi Kapoor to her mother Sridevi is the most unfair thing’ argues Farah Khan)

As reported by Bombay Times, Sunil claimed in his petition that Sridevi’s death was a matter of national concern and needs to get investigated properly. Sunil also mentioned that he was in Dubai from February 20-26. He apparently spoke to the hotel and hospital staff and got contradictory statements from them. Thus, he decided to file a petition. But Delhi HC quashed it saying that authorities in India and Dubai have made sure all such suspicious angles are looked into. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson had earlier even confirmed that there was no foul play suspected. He stated, “As far as I know, the paperwork from UAE govt were handed over to us and on the basis of that the mortal remains were brought to India. Had there been something suspicious, it would have come out by now.”

We wonder why people can’t let Sridevi rest in peace. A few days ago, her alleged uncle Venugopal Reddy decided to stir up a controversy by claiming she led a troubled life because of her husband Boney Kapoor. Later, the husband of Sridevi’s sister, Srilatha, slammed Reddy by saying they don’t even know who he is.