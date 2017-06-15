Despicable Me 3 meta review: The film is winning hearts but it is not as good as the first part, think Western media

Despicable Me 3 may not be as awesome as the first part, but Western media claims that it has managed to maintain the essence of the first film. The film has Steve Carrell, Kristen Wigg, Trey Parker Considering how it is the fourth part (you might want to forget the mindnumbingly stupid Minions movie but can you, really?), fans have been waiting to watch what the makers have planned for them this time. And lubckily, they have raked in a good response from the biggies in the West. From Hollywoodreporter to Variety, all have called it a good watch. Of course, there have been comparisons with the previous parts (inevitably) but looks like it hasn’t totally disappointed Hollywood critics. If you folks have watched the trailers, you’d be able to guess the storyline of the third film. And yes, critics have stated that it is very predictable but not very disappointing. Anyway, scroll below and check out what Hollywood critics have to say about Despicable Me 3.

Yes, “Despicable Me 3” is unwieldy, but it mostly works, as co-directors Pierre Coffin (who also voices the Minions) and Kyle Balda never lose sight of the film’s emotional center, packing the rest with as much humor as they can manage. The jokes comes so fast and furious, the movie can hardly find room for Heitor Pereira’s funky score, and though Pharrell Williams has contributed five new songs to sell soundtracks (including the sweet “There’s Something Special”), the movie hardly needs them. – Variety

It only takes mere minutes for that pressure to dissipate. A winningly amusing and action-packed pre-credits sequence is the first of several indications that Despicable Me 3 will go close to matching the original in its ability to engage, excite and delight. – Herald Sun

Making a welcome return, Carell and Wiig demonstrate the importance of voice talent in animation with the seasoned comedians lifting the film with their vibrancy — something that was clearly lacking in the Minions spin-off. It was never going to be as sharp as the original Despicable Me, but even after eight years, there’s still plenty here to like whether you’re five or fifty-five. – News.com.au

The filmmakers seem to be having a blast, sometimes at our expense but most of the time in a lively and bonkers enough way that forces you to clap along (to quote Pharrell’s hit from the last movie). With a running time of only 96 minutes, not including credits for all 550 crew members, the pacing is so fast that there’s barely room to breathe — although Coffin puts just enough emphasis on Gru’s “issues” and just enough throwaway gags (cue up another Minion) to keep the movie grounded. – Hollywoodreporter.com

That’s what Hollywood’s stating about the film. Want to know our review? You’ll have to wait till tomorrow because we’ll be watching the movie today. So stay tuned to this space and don’t go anywhere!