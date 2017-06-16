Despicable Me 3 movie review: The Steve Carrell – Kristin Wiig starrer suffers from a hangover of its prequels

Often franchises tend to disappoint the audience over failure to reach the expectations caused by their previous parts. Despicable Me 3 is no different to this disease. Gru is once again back but has he cleaned his acts for good? That’s one question I’m going to leave hanging for you folks or the plot would be ruined. But yes, I will divulge on how Gru and his newfound twin Dru save the day. Must admit, he always manages to find some new partner in crime to ward away the evil. Too much irony in that statement, don’t you think? Well, that’s how the third part is. Honestly, right before I left to watch the film, I decided to check out the trailers and refresh my memory. A mistake I will never repeat ever again. On the same, I’m going to exaggerate later.

What’s it about?

Gru is back with his adopted girls, hot new wife and pack of minions, set to save the day. But like always, he doesn’t get the easy way out of doing things. Obstacles are much necessary and we have that in the form of Balthazar Bratt, a rejected child artist who seems to have never grown out of the character he played on TV. Yes. The villain has all plans to avenge Hollywood for reasons we’ll not discuss. However, the one person, this time, two people standing in his way are Gru and Dru. While the twin brothers who were separated at birth, rekindle their brotherhood, Lucy (Kristen Wiig) is busy trying to be the perfect mommy for the girls. And while they all are busy prioritising family, the minions are hoping to go back to being bad. Wow. Quite a clutter, don’t you think?

What’s hot?

Tired of the minions overload in their 2015 solo film? Well, you’ll breathe a sign of relief to see them as the cute sidekicks in the third part while Gru (Steve Carrell) and his bro take centrestage. The comic timings are cute and would tickle the kids’ funny ones (as for adults? Not so much). The use of music, especially in places where tracks are necessary, has been done perfectly. The newest entrant in the Despicable Me family, Dru, is a delight to watch. Watching Gru go back to is evil days, this time along with his twin brother, adds more fun to the tale. The antagonist, played by Trey Parker, is not only a bad bad boy, but holds a striking similarity Mojo Jojo (from Powerpuff Girls). He is bad, he is immature, he wants to destroy whatever comes his way and yes, he has a strong opponent.

What’s not?

As I have mentioned above, the premise of the film itself lacks a proper flow of storytelling. It seems too cluttered and everything happening on the screen is far too convenient. It has been 8 years since the genesis of this film and yet nothing g has changed about the girls, Gru or even the minions. Agnes is still the same unicorn crazed kid, who has turned quite annoying and less adorable. Margo is again, the same mature one out of the three. And Edith has maybe upped her naughty antiques a bit but nothing drastic has changed. The makers have tried to stitch up several parallel stories together. Quite like how Guardians of the Galaxy 2 did. However, at the end of it, the attempt seems like a lazy work. Yes, the prime idea continues to be about family and staying together. But the entertainment factor seems amiss. Oh and yes, it did look like the film was hurried to the conclusion as everything happened at a blitzkrieg pace. Meanwhile, the minions are on a trip of their own as they have left the Gru house! That again, wasn’t a pleasant sight as it was too convenient to let them go in. Once you watch the film, you’ll know what I’m saying. Perhaps a little alter in the script would’ve done the trick. Also, character development of the girls would’ve made it an interesting watch. Not to forget, the humour quotient wasn’t up to the mark. The best scenes were already shown in the trailer, ruining whatever chances they had to make it a more entertaining film.

What to do?

Yes, the humour may not match up to your expectations and it may seem a little too preachy. But if you are in the company of a young kiddo, you wouldn’t have much problem with it. It’s totally meant for kids.