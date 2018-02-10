Despite 2.0 not releasing on April 27th, Rajinikanth’s clash with Mahesh Babu is still on!

Rajinikanth just made everyone fans’ day when he made a grand announcement – His upcoming gangsta film with Pa Ranjith, Kaala Karikaalan is set to release on April 27th. It’s official, this Summer, Rajinikanth is coming! This announcement has cleared two things – we have a Rajinikanth release in April but it’s not 2.0. The sci-fi film was set to finally release in Apri but rumours were doing the rounds that the film has been pushed again for the third time. There had been no official announcement until now! With Kaala Karikaalan releasing on 27th April it has been confirmed that 2.0 will not release anytime soon. But 2.0 or not, the clash with Mahesh Babu continues! Also Read: Kaala Karikaalan new poster: Rajinikanth’s swag is unparalleled and this new still proves that

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film with Koratala Siva is touted to be a political thriller. The film will also star Kiara Advani. The movie is expected to release on April 27th. As per reports, Allu Arjun’s patriotic film is also expected to release on the same day. When 2.0 announced that it was taking over the same release date, the producers were reportedly miffed. They were very clear that their films would release as planned. Now that it’s not 2.0 but Kaala Karikaalan, will it still be a cause for concern? After all, it’s a Rajinikanth film!

From the looks of it, April is going to be a big month with two – three releases lined up. Last year, Baahubali 2 had released around the same time. No films released a fortnight before 28th April and a fortnight after. Movies had cleared the way for Baahubali. Will Rajinikanth’s Kaala Karikaalan have that impact? Will rest of the films pave the way for the one and only Thalaiva? We will know soon!