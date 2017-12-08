Despite Baahubali 2, Prabhas fails to beat Shah Rukh Khan on IMDB’s Top Stars of Indian Cinema list this year

The IMDB 2017 list of the Top Indian stars is out and there are quite a few new names on the list. According to the list, Shah Rukh Khan takes on the numero uno position as he completes 25 years in the industry. He is clearly the eternal Khan. When compared to the 2016 list, the actor has moved up the ranks. But the pleasant surprise has been Prabhas! Yes, Telugu star aka Baahubali is part of IMDB 2017 Top stars Of Indian Cinema! He takes on the sixth position. Say What? This Telugu star just delivered the biggest hit of this year, across all languages including Hindi and he is now one of the most coveted stars of the world. Yet, he finds himself at the sixth position. Surely, a global sensation deserves better! Nonetheless, this is a big achievement for the south industry as he is the only South hero to be part of this list. Our Baahubali now proudly holds his position among the Khans and Hrithik Roshan! The Telugu star truly deserves it! Also Read: Not Salman Khan, but Prabhas rescued Bollywood in the first half of 2017

As Amarendra Baahubali, the mighty yet humble king he not only has us Prabhas fans swooning, but also those who didn’t know of him until now were going gaga. That’s the kind of effect Prabhas had as Baahubali. His fan base more than triple overnight with this magnum opus. He brought alive a character that will remain one of our favourite in the years to come. His undeniable screen presence, his powerful character and his dramatic physical transformation combined gave us one of the most unforgettable roles. As a film, Baahubali was an experience, a revolution that changed the face of Cinema. It won;t be exagerration when we say, cinema is now divided into two ears – Films before Baahubali and films after.

The movie has not only set standards for quality cinema but for for invincible records at the box office.