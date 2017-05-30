Despite of Shahid Kapoor’s warning, Ishaan Khattar goes out on a movie date with Jhanvi Kapoor – view HQ pics

Looks like Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar and Jhanvi Kapoor just cannot get enough of each other’s company! That’s probably why Ishaan decided to go out on a movie date with Jhanvi, despite of older brother Shahid Kapoor’s warning. We snapped Jhanvi and Ishaan at the movie screening of Priyanka Chopra‘s Hollywood debut Baywatch happening in the city tonight. They both entered in the same car and were accompanied by a friend. Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi looked pretty as she sat on the backseat of the car as Ishaan drove them to the venue. Looks like he is just like one of those highly chivalrous boyfriends of B- town! Check out Jhanvi and Ishaan’s pics from Baywatch screening right here.



Just yesterday we reported to you how Shahid gave Ishaan a strict warning to avoid being snapped with Jhanvi more often because he’s afraid the link – up rumours might affect his career. Moreover, he’s just started with his acting career so Sasha wants everything to be in Ishaan’s favour at least for now. According to a report in mid -day, the Udta Punjab actor recently had a heart to heart conversation with his younger brother warning him to keep his personal life discreet so that it doesn’t take the focus away from his debut film – Majidi Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds. but if these pictures are anything to go by, Ishaan seems to have totally ignored his older brother’s advice. We wonder what will happen next! (ALSO READ: No dating policy? Shahid Kapoor warns Ishaan about his linkup with Jhanvi Kapoor)

We hear that Karan Johar is all set to launch newbies Ishaan, Jhanvi and Sara Ali Khan in his movie. though there haven’t been any confirmations yet, the film maker did announce that he will be launching three new faces soon.. so we are assuming that it’s gonna be Ishaan, Jhanvi and Sara.

Among other stars who were present at the movie screening were Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan.