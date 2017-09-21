Despite the recent controversies, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma remains one of the top shows, as per the BARC report

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been in the news recently and not for all the right reasons. A Sikh community demanded a ban on the show after they allegedly hurt their (the community’s) religious sentiments. The producer of the show, Asit Modi and one of the actresses, Munmun Dutta spoke in defense of the show and assured the audience that it is just some misunderstanding. The show that has been running for over nine years promotes unity in diversity with just the characters in the show, so it came as a shock that they hurt someone’s religious sentiments after being there for so long.

But looks like it did not affect the show much. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is in the fifth place in this week’s BARC reports. It still remains as one of the top 5 shows in the country. It had taken up the fourth place last week but Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs took up that spot this week. We’re pleasantly surprised that the controversy did not affect the show’s TRP so much after all. The show definitely has one hell of a loyal fan base as compared to other shows. We all know what happened to other shows that fell into nasty controversies. (ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma to get banned? Actress Munmun Dutta speaks up in defense)

But it’s going to get really interesting when Disha Vakani, who plays Dayaben in the show, goes on her maternity leave. We can’t wait to see what happens to the show’s TRPs then. Though the makers have already shot a lot of scenes with her in advance, fans would want to see her in action a lot. No controversies will affect the show as much as her absence will, the absence of any other character for that matter.

During the whole controversy about the show hurting religious sentiments of a Sikh community, Munmun Dutta had responded to it and told us, “The beauty of TMKOC is all about having people from different cultures and religions. So we are always alert and conscious about not hurting anyone’s sentiments whatsoever through our actions or dialogues. We, or show, for the last more than nine years, thrive on people’s goodwill and wishes. Thus, we will never resort to anything that will hurt anyone in any corner of the country.”