Despite three new releases, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will continue to dominate at the box office

Today three Bollywood films – Dil Juunglee, Hate Story 4 and 3 Storeys, released at the box office. All the releases belonged to different genres and targetted a different set of audience. By looking at the lukewarm response to these films, we are sure the holdover release, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, will continue its dream run at the box office. Made on a reasonable budget, the Luv Ranjan directorial venture managed to draw a huge chunk of audience to the cinema halls.

Featuring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh Nijjar in lead roles, the film performed better than Anushka Sharma’s Pari which released one week after it at the box office. Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi-starrer Hate Story 4 might provide some competition to the urban rom-com on its opening weekend, but in the weekdays, SKTKS will continue to dominate over new releases due to its universally accepted plot and bang-on comic punches. (Also Read: On International Women’s Day, we celebrate Shah Rukh, Aamir, Akshay, Prabhas for empowering women through their films)

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has already crossed the Rs 75 crore mark and is currently the third-highest grosser of the year after Padmaavat and Pad Man. The film will surpass the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man (Rs 80 crore) by the end of its third weekend and will grab the second spot in the list. Produced by Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, under the banner of T-Series, along with Ankur Garg, the film also features Alok Nath, Virendra Saxena and Ishita Raj Sharma in pivotal roles. Anyway, do you think the film can surprise us by entering the Rs 100 crore club at the domestic market? Share your thoughts in the comments section below…