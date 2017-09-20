Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets a SEXY transformation; ditches her Gopi Bahu avatar from Saath Nibhana Sathiya – View Pics

TV actors almost lose their own personality while portraying a certain character for years. People start associating them with their on-screen characters and often forget that they are more than just our bahus and jamais. And that’s precisely why we must thank social media for getting us to see another side of our favourite celebrities. Where else otherwise could we have got to see Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Gopi Bahu’s this avatar.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was seen in sarees, jewelry and heavy makeup in her show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has broken all stereotypes attached to her with her latest photoshoot. The 32-year-old actress is looking unbelievably stunning in the pictures. She is anything but reminiscent of her Gopi Bahu avatar!

Here are all the pictures –

Seek what Sets your Soul on fire!! Photgraphyby: @suryachaturvedi Styledby: @stylebysugandhasood Hairby: @pushpa Makeupby: @ganeshneman A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Sep 18, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

B You !! A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Sep 11, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

My heart is brainless & My brain is heartless!!😈😍 A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

How beautiful it is to stay Silent when Someone expects you to b Enraged!! Clickedby: @sachin113photographer Styledby: @stylebysugandhasood Outfitby: @the_adhya_designer Makeupby: @makeupbyankitrajput A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT

I am not Afraid of losing you. I am afraid of what if you lose me!! Clickedby: @sachin113photographer Styledby: @stylebysugandhasood Outfitby: @the_adhya_designer Makeupby: @makeupbyankitrajput A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:48am PDT

She is both Hellfire & Holywater…And the flavour you taste completely depends on how you treat her!!❤️😈 A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

Fire in Soul. Grace in Heart.❤️ A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Aug 24, 2017 at 4:41am PDT

Someone I love the most was born today….And Thats Me…❤️❤️❤️. Pc- @sachin113photographer A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

B a girl with brain. A woman with attitude. And a lady with Class!! P.c – @sachin113photographer Styling – @stylebysugandhasood A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:09am PDT

Earlier in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife when asked if photo shoots have become an easy way for TV actresses to break free from their on-screen images, she said, “None of us have had a bad image that needs to be changed.” The actress said that it’s her hobby to get clicked and that photo-shoots bring about a pleasant change in her otherwise monotonous life.