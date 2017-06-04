Lol! We are sure Devoleena Bhattacharjee will never be able to forgive her brother for leaking THIS childhood picture of hers

Check out this funny picture of Devoleena Bhattacharjee that her brother has Andeep Bhattacharjee posted on social media. The pic shows a teenage Devoleena as a Naagin and she looks damn cute in this avtaar.

Devoleena who hails from Assam was a dance and drama student in the school. In one competitions, she played a snake and this picture is from her school days. Not many people know Devoleena’s first brush with camera was with Dance India Dance where she was rejected in the Auditions. For someone who can not even speak Hindi properly to be a lead bahu of Hindi’s most popular TV show is quite a journey. Saath Nibhana Saathiya changed Devoleena’s life and career.

The actress is currently in Indonesia for Ramzan’s special show Bollystarvaganza for AN TV. She was overwhelmed by the love she received from her fans in Indonesia. Devoleena along with Gurmeet Chaudhary and dozen other TV stars attended the special show. Tv actors like Shakti Arora, Vishal Singh, Aly Goni were also part of the event.

Meanwhile in Devoleena’s TV show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ she as Gopi Bahu has a new task to handle two bahus Sameera and Sita along with her errant son Ramakant. We hope the makers do not get inspired by this throwback picture and introduce her as a Naagin on the show!