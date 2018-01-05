Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Dalhousie diaries will make you long for a winter holiday – view pics

The New Year is here. Most of our TV stars welcomed the year by holidaying in some exotic locale. While Dubai was a favorite location of quite a few, others headed off to more pristine places. Devoleena Bhattacharjee welcomed the New Year with a trip to Amritsar and Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh. The actress enjoyed the snow and the scenic sights of the hill station. After Saath Nibhaana Saathiya wrapped up earlier in 2017, Devoleena has been enjoying her break holidaying in India and abroad. We are guessing she wants a long break before she takes up a new project. Devoleena took a luxury vacation in Rajasthan some months back with her mom. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s fan gets a verbal bashing from Devoleena Bhattacharjee after trash comments made on her)

We are sure these lovely snowfall pictures are making most of you long for a vacation in Dalhousie or some other picturesque hill station. Buzz is that snowfall will restart from mid-January in many parts of North. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…