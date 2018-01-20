Dhadak new poster: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s film postponed to 20th July 2018

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year. The audience is getting excited to see Janhvi making her debut in Bollywood finally. The film was earlier slated to release on 6th July 2018 but has now moved to 20th July. While we’re still trying to understand the reason behind this decision to postpone the film, we can’t seem to get over this adorable picture of the two together. The new poster of the film has Ishaan hugging Janhvi as she smiles. It’s such a romantic poster and suits the weather right now perfectly.

Ishaan and Janhvi’s off-screen chemistry is spoken about a lot but their onscreen chemistry is what we’re excited to watch. They look so good and so much in love in all the posters of the film so far, we can’t wait to see the teaser/ trailer of the film yet. They look just perfect with each other. Ishaan was last seen at the screening of his film, Beyond The Clouds, with Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Janvhi Kapoor among others. Dhadak is the remake of popular Marathi film, Sairaat which won a lot of awards and appreciation in the industry. (ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor joins Shahid and Mira to root for her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter’s debut film Beyond The Clouds – view HQ pics)

Check out the new poster of the film right here..

We can’t wait for the trailer of the film already. Janhvi’s debut in Bollywood has creating a buzz ever since Karan Johar decided to take her under his wings and launch her. The filmmaker is also her mentor in the industry and has been giving her lessons on facing the paparazzi and preparing her for a lot of things. Janhvi is also one of the youngest fashionistas in B-Town. What are your thoughts about the new posters? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.