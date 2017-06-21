Dhanush brings in his younger son, Linga’s birthday with a sweet message – check tweet

Dhanush has taken to social media to share a special message on his younger son, Lingaa’s birthday. His son turns seven today, and on this special occasion Dhanush wrote this – “Happy happy birthday my baby #linga. light of my life.Miss being next to you my love.Thank u for all the happiness u bring into Appa’s life” He also shared an adorable pic of his son kissing him! It was too cute! For those who don’t know Dhanush is married to Rajinikanth’s duaghter Aishwarya. They have two sons – Yatra and Lingaa.

Apart from his son’s birthday, Dhanush also announced that the trailer of his much awaited film – VIP 2 will be out on 25th June. The makers of VIP 2 also plan on launching the audio on the same day. It’s going to be a double delight for fans! Also Read: Dhanush- Kajol’s VIP 2 trailer will be out on 25th June

VIP 2 is the sequel to Dhanush’ 2014 hit mvoie by the same name – Velaiilla Pattadhari. While Dhanush and the rest of the cast, Saranya Ponvannan , Samuthirakani , Amala Paul return in Part 2, it’s not going to be a continuation of Part 1 but in fact, a brand new story. This time, joining the cast is lead Bollywood actress – Kajol. She will play the lead antagonist. This is the first time Dhanush, Kajol and Soundarya Rajinikanth have teamed up for a film. The teaser that was out recently packed quite a punch, hwoever Kajol was missing in action. Hoping for a glimpse of the actress in the trailer. The film is ste for a grand release on July 28 that also happens to be Dhanush’s birthday

Here’s wishing Dhanush’s younger son, a very happy birthday!