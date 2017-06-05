Dhanush-Kajol’s VIP2 teaser to be out on 7 June

After delivering a stellar debut in direction with Power Paandi, Dhanush is back to performing before the camera. He will soon be seen in Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, a sequel to the 2014 hit movie. While Dhanush and rest of the cast – Amala Paul, Samuthirakan, Saranya Ponvannan will return in this sequel it’s going to be a brand new story this time. Also, a new star will be playing a pivotal role in this film. She talented, versatile and she’s from Bollywood. We are talking about Kajol. Yes, this veteran actress will share screen space with Dhanush for the first time. Kajol plays the antagonist. This film will mark her comeback to Tamil cinema after 20 years. The first look posters starring this interesting pair caught every fan’s attention. The good news is, there’s a teaser coming on 7th June. Dhanush confirmed this news with a brand new poster. Also Read: VIP 2 motion poster: Dhanush and Kajol kickstart the shoot of Soundarya Rajinikanth’s film

Reports suggest, Dhanush can’t’t stop gushing about his co-star – “Kajol ma’am is full of energy. Her energy is so infectious that it motivated people to work with the same enthusiasm. She is a very friendly and warm person. We had a great time working with her.” the actor stated as per HT reports. Even Kajol mentioned in an earlier interview, that she found Dhanush to be a fine actor and that she got along with Soundarya right from the word go.

#VIP2 teaser from June 7th .. two more days to go 🙂 Tamil/Telugu pic.twitter.com/x0kgTOVS6v — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 4, 2017

The film is set to release on July 28.

In other news, Dhanush will also be seen in Gautam Menon’s Ennai Nokki Paayum Thoatta also starring Megha Akash. The movie also stars Rana Daggubati. The film was expected to release in May but for now the movie has been put on hold. As for Kajol, she is expected to be seen in in an upcoming film produced by Ajay Devgn.