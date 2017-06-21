Dhanush- Kajol’s VIP 2 trailer will be out on 25th June

VIP 2 is an upcoming Tamil film starring Dhanush and Kajol together for the first time. The makers recently released a teaser that packed quite a punch for its dramatic action sequences. Now as per the latest update, the trailer will be out on 25th June. That’s not all the makers plan to launch the audio on the same day. It’s going to be a double bonanza for fans! They have also released a behind-the-scene video that gives us a glimpse of all that took place on the sets of VIP2.

VIP 2 is the sequel to the 2014 hit movie, Velaiilla Pattadhari by the same name. Dhanush returns as Raghuvaran with rest of the cast – Samuthirakan, Saranya Ponvannan, Amala Paul but i a brand new plot. This time joining the team as the lead antagonist is Bollywood star Kajol. She and Dhanush are set to have a serious face-off in the film. Hoping to catch a good glimpse of her in the trailer as the promo didn’t star the actress. The film has been directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth. It seems that the trio got along and had a great time shooting for the film. Dhanush was in fact in awe of Kajol and was gushing about her energy on the sets. Kajol too was all praises for Dhanush who she believes is a talented actor. She also got along with Soundarya Rajinikanth right from the word go. Also read: VIP 2 teaser: Kajol goes missing while Dhanush packs a solid punch

The teaser opened to positive reviews all over, that’s why expectations have soared with respect to the trailer. So now that we are four days away from the trailer, how excited are you? What are you most looking forwrad to? Dhanush’s action stunts or Kajol’s presence? The countdown has already begun!