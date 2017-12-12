Dhanush resumes the final schedule of Gautham Menon’s Enai Nokki Paayum Thota

After a long time, Dhanush has finally resumed the shooting of Enai Nokki Paayum Thota directed by Gautham Menon, with whom he is collaborating for the first time in his career. The project was put on the backburner a few months back due to specific issues, which are best known to the team. Dhanush, in his interviews during the promotion of Velai Illa Pattathari 2, chose not to talk about ENPT and maintained a stoic silence. Now, days after Gautham Menon met with an accident on the outskirts of Chennai, and escaped unhurt with minor injuries, the team has finally resumed the last leg of Enai Nokki Paayum Thota today in Old Mahabalipuram Road. “Humbled by the concern and the wishes. A life-altering experience. I’m fine and waiting to start filming. Thank you, especially to Gopalakrishnan from HCL whose kindness last night to me reinstated my faith in people,” tweeted Gautham Menon on the day of the accident. Also Read: Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta first look posters: Dhanush’s double avatar for this film is more impressive than Kodi

Sources say the ongoing schedule will be completed at a single stretch and the entire project, including the patchwork portions, will be wrapped up before the end of this month. The makers are aiming for a February 2018 release for the film, which is jointly produced by Madan’s Escape Artists Motion Pictures and Gautham Menon’s Ondraga Entertainment. Darbuka Siva, who made his debut as a music composer with Sasikumar’s Kidaari, has composed the music for the film.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will move on to complete the remaining portions of Vetrimaaran’s gangster drama Vada Chennai, for which he has been shooting for the past few months, after completing his commitment for Enai Nokki Paayum Thota where he is paired opposite Megha Akash.

( Text by Surendhar MK)