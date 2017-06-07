Dhanush’s action sequences in VIP 2 teaser will remind you of Rajinikanth

The VIP 2 teaser is finally here! Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan offcially launched on social media. it’s action packed and a complete entertainer. Dhanush as Raghuvaran simply rocks. The killer stare, the power packed punches and the flying kick – all of it was spot on! Over all, this teaser has got a thumbs up from all fans! We had only one grouch – Kajol was missing from all the action. However this is just the prelude to the trailer. There’s so much more coming and we are more excited than ever! Also Read: VIP 2 teaser: Kajol goes missing while Dhanush packs a solid punch

Coming back to promo, we couldn’t help but notice that Dhanush’s action scenes reminded us of somebody else. Now this ‘somebody else’ created signature action stunts that nobody can forget! They are one of kind! They sensational in the true sense of the word and will make you sit up. When you see this ‘star’ action, you want to hoot and whistle like crazy! It’s this star’s big USP! None of his movie are complete without any of his action moves. He is the biggest superstar of the Tamil industry. He is Dhanush’s father-in-law. He is Rajinikanth aka Thalaiva!

If you take a look at some of Dhanush’s mannerism’s they would remind you of the superstar. In fact we have broken it down for you:

Rajinikanth:

Dhanush a la Rajinikanth style

Check out the stare

The fist clench! Uncanny right?

The resemblance is uncanny right? What do you think?

VIP 2 also stars Samuthirakani, Saranya Ponvannan and Amala Paul. The movie has been directed by none other Soundarya Rajinikanth. This is the sequel to the 2014 hit movie that also starred Dhanush. But this time story is brand new! The film is set for a grand release on July 28 that also happens to be Dhanush’s birthday.

So, whichc was your favourite moment form the VIP 2 teaser?