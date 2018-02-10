Dhanush’s latest still from his Hollywood debut proves that this will be an extraordinary journey of a fakir

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Tamil star Dhanush‘s Hollywood debut – The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir. To tease us further, the makers have released a new poster starring the one and only. It features Dhanush wearing a colourful turban peering out of a Trunk, with a goofy expression. This still proves that the journey of this Fakir is anything but ordinary! We bet it’s going to be an adventure to remember. If you notice, there are several stamps on the wardrobe, so this is definitely going to be a globetrotting adventure. The movie also stars Berenice, Barkhad Abdi, Abel Jafri and Erin Moriarty. Reportedly the movie of an Indo-Belgian- Italian crew. The movie is based on a novel titled – The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir who got trapped in an IKEA cupboard, written by Romain Puertolas. The story goes that an ordinary Fakir sets off to look for his father, post his mother’s death. This journey turns into an extraordinary adventure that takes him to Brussels, Rome, Paris and India. Also Read: The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir: Here’s all you need to know about Dhanush’s Hollywood debut

“What’s great is I get to work with a great actor, Dhanush, who is a huge star in India, he’s a great actor, but also a great dancer, a great singer, he has a unique way of dancing and moving, he’s just very charming,” stated Ken Scott, the director while speaking with Variety. The movie is expected to release onMay 30th. It’s going to be the perfect Sumer adventure for everyone to enjoy.

In other news, Dhanush is currently shooting for Maari 2. This time he will star opposite Sai Pallavi. Recently music maestro had paid a visit on the sets. He has also crooned a song for the film! Dhanush is also reportedly working on his next directorial venture. The buzz is that Nagarjuna has given the nod. Initially, Dhanush had approached Chiranjeevi but as the senior actor couldn’t give bulk dates, he had to drop out.