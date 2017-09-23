Dhanush’s Maari 2 to have Godha star Tovino Thomas as the main antagonist

All Dhanush fans, some good news for you all! After VIP 2. another one of Dhanush’s biggest blockbusters, Maari, is getting a sequel. The original movie was one of the bigger hits of 2015, making Rs 80 crore out of a Rs 25 crore budget. The gangster drama had Dhanush play a local rowdy, while Kajal Aggarwal was the female lead. The movie was directed by Balaji Mohan. Though the movie only got mixed reviews when it was released, the business it did was enough to greenlight a sequel that will also be directed by Mohan.

Now the latest update about the project is that Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is playing the main antagonist. Interestingly, the original movie also had a Malayali, actor-singer Vijay Yesudas, playing the villain. Coming to Tovino Thomas, he is one of the promising, up-and-coming stars in Malayalam cinema, who is known for his sense of humour and his physique. He made his debut as an actor in 2012 movie Prabhuvinte Makkal, however, he rose to fame playing a haughty politician in Dulquer Salmaan’s ABCD. He was also a part of popular movies like 7th Day, Koothara, You Too Brutus, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Charlie, Guppy and Ezra. With Oru Mexican Aparatha’s success earlier this year, he certified himself as a saleable leading man. His last Malayalam movie, Godha, was a huge hit too.

Tovino Thomas, however, will already be making his Tamil debut with the bilingual Anu & Me, where he will be romancing Pia Bajpai.

Dhanush, meanwhile, had a decent year so far with him making his directorial debut with Power Paandi, that was acclaimed and was a ahit too. There was the much hyped VIP 2 with Kajol that was directed by his sis-in-law, Soundarya Rajinikanth, which got less than favourable reviews but a good box office opening.