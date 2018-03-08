Dhanush’s Vada Chennai poster inspired from Thalapathy Vijay’s film?

Dhanush released the first look and first poster of his next film, Vada Chennai today (March 08) morning. And while they are fantastic, looks like the poster has been inspired from a Thalapathy Vijay film. Yes, we aren’t kidding. In fact, one fan himself pointed out this similarity to all of us. As soon as Dhanush tweeted the image, several fanas started raving about the look in the comments section. But one fan from the twitter handle – Meme Masters, pointed out to us how the first look and poster has been inspired from Vijay‘s earlier film. In the poster, we see Dhanush holding on to a knife with the help of his mouth, while he is climbing a rope. Similarly, Vijay had held a knife in his mouth while running in an earlier film. Check out both the pictures above and share with us your thoughts about the similarities in the comments section below!

For those of you who don’t know, Vada Chennai is a movie that spans across 35 years. You will see Dhanush play a carrom champion, who changes after a particular incident. It revolves around the lives of people of his village. Earlier it was reported that the story is a gangster drama set in North Chennai, however director Vetrimaaran had dismissed all these rumours, saying that there’s more to it. (ALSO READ – Vada Chennai first look out! Dhanush is happy to get arrested and we wonder why)

Vada Chennai took 3 years to shoot and now, the makers are planning for a sequel, which will take off after the release of the first part. The ambitious film should release by the end of the year, however, a date has not been announced as of yet. Also starring Kaaka Muttai fame actress Aishwarya Rajesh along with Andrea Jeremiah, Daniel Balaji, Kishore and a bevy of actors, Vada Chennai cannot be missed. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about the movie right here.