Dharmendra: Actors today are dancing and singing for money, get involved in oil massages

Veteran actor Dharmendra believes the film industry has become a ‘sabzi mandi’ (vegetable market)nowadays with money becoming everything for the actors in the current scenario. Speaking on Aaj Tak Agenda on Friday, the actor spoke at length on his take on the current film industry, the fame he got in his career since 1960s including the different kind of roles he experimented with, including comedy.

The 82-year-old actor says the film world today is way different from what it was in his era as today actors are ready to do anything for money. “This industry has become a ‘sabzi mandi’ today where you sell, buy and bargain for vegetables. The actors today are dancing and singing for money, go anywhere where money is, get involved in oil massages (pun intended). All for money. Money has everything now, something which was not there in our time,” said Dharmendra.

Dharmendra has worked in more than 300 films in his career with hits like Phool Aur Patthar, Sholay, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Chupke Chupke to his credit.

He has worked with the creme-dela-creme of the film industry including Nutan, Meena Kumari, Dev Anand, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Jeetendra, Jaya Bachchan , Sharmila Tagore, Om Prakash, Rakhi among others.

In his entire career Dharmendra was given one award by Filmfare in the beginning of his career for the best talent and then a lifetime achievement award in the end. Does he have any grudges? “I went to receive the lifetime award solely because of Dilip Kumar. When I got to know that he will be presenting it to me, that was my award and went to get it just so that the person, the actor I have looked upto since the time I thought of becoming an actor, is going to give me an award,” he said.

“There are certain things that you have to do and I don’t want to talk about as such when it comes to awards. But, I can say that I never had that way on how you should take the awards. I never had that shrewd, cunning brain to get it. I don’t want it and I am not interested in that! Your film is a hit, people, fans love you, that should be your award at least it is like that for me,” Dharmendra added.