Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura to play the lead roles in Kumkum Bhagya spin-off, Kundali Bhagya

There’s some exciting news for all you Kumkum Bhagya fans! You already know that the makers of Kumkum Bhagya are coming up with a spin-off of the show and they’re calling it Kundali Bhagya. The story will revolve around Pragya’s parents and how they got separated because of their differences. As per reports, Dheeraj Dhoopar of the Sasuraal Simar Ka fame and Manit Juora from Shapath will be the male leads in the new show. In fact, Dheeraj was also spotted on the sets of the show quite recently. Though none of the actors has confirmed the news, our sources are pretty sure that they are going to be the new faces of the show.

According to a report in Tellychakkar, the story will revolve around how Pragya’s parents actually had four daughters but the father took two of them with him after they were separated. After the father dies, he tells his daughters about their mother and how to find them. The two girls set out on a mission to find their mother and sisters where they meet these two guys, Karan and Rishabh. They fall in love with each other during their journey. Vijay Kashyap will play Pragya’s father and Supriya Shukla will continue her role as Pragya in the spin-off, too. (ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi and Pragya FINALLY get married in this new promo – watch video)

It’s going to be pretty interesting to see this new twist in Pragya and Sarla’s life. As far as Kumkum Bhagya is concerned, Abhi and Pragya will finally get married to each other! At least, that’s what the new promo suggests. Abhi and Pragya are currently hiding in a forest from goons and come across a man who helps them out. In fact, he also gets them married in a temple in the forest. Their marriage is one thing that fans have been waiting for desperately and we’re pretty excited to see it happen finally.

Coming back to Kundali Bhagya, now that we know who the male leads are, we can’t wait till they finalise the female leads of the show. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.