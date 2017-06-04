Dia Mirza: Would like to adopt children, there’s no uncertainty about that

During a time when people are going crazy about Taimur Ali Khan‘s royal looks (which he has inherited from his father Saif Ali Khan and mother Kareena Kapoor Khan); when celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Karan Johar have opted for surrogacy to become parents – Dia Mirza has confessed that she wants to adopt children.

In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle when asked if she is planning to grow her family, she said, “If you are asking me whether I would want to have kids, I would say obviously I want them. It’s only natural after a certain phase in life. This has been a recurring thought, and I have been discussing and thinking about it for a while. Procreation is such a natural human process, yet see the population density on the planet, and you are forced to question whether we need to procreate.”

Dia added, “It’s a serious dialogue we’ve engaged in, but honestly, we haven’t arrived at any conclusion. But we would like to adopt children. There’s no uncertainty about that.” Opening up on the adoption debate, the actress said, “The big question is should we be having a child of our own? Won’t we be adding to the exploding population? An adopted child can nurture the maternal instinct, but then you can’t fight nature right? So many questions between the head and the heart, but I am sure we will arrive at a conclusion because I want to.”

Dia Mirza got married to Sahil Sangha in 2014. She co-owns a production house Born Free Entertainment with him. After winning the Miss Asia Pacific 2000 title, she made her acting debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Dia, who is more known for her social work. later appeared in movies like Dum, Deewanapan, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Tumsa Nahin Dekha – A Love Story, Parineeta, Dus, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Salam Mumbai.