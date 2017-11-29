Diana Champika admires Nayanthara and Trisha for their ‘screen presence’

Annadurai starring Vijay Antony, directed by Srinivasan will be the biggest release of this week in Kollywood. Releasing on November 30th, this much-expected movie has newbie Diana Champika playing one of Vijay Antony’s pair. The love duet ‘GST song’ with Vijay Antony and Diana Champika is already a chartbuster and the young Champika has shown a lot of promise in promos.

A final year Visual communication student at Loyola college, Diana Champika was a child artiste, to begin with. Then, she got into modelling and was rewarded with a few established brands.

Also read: Debutant director Srinivasan heaps praise on Annadurai star Vijay Anthony

Speaking about Annadurai, Diana Champika says, “When I was modelling, I got an opportunity to meet Fathima Vijay Antony ma’am through a common contact, and I attended the auditions for ‘Annadurai’. I was literally over the moon when I was ultimately selected because Vijay Antony Sir’s movies are always solid in content with a lot of scope for performance. It was such a delight and great experience to work with Vijay Antony sir. I learnt a lot from him. Director Srinivasan gave me a lot of freedom to express myself in my character named ‘Revathy” which has plenty of scope to perform.”

“I would like to emulate Sridevi madam for her ‘Style’, Nayanthara Madam for her ‘Screen presence’ and Trisha Madam for her ‘Consistency’, and Aishwarya Bachchan madam for the way she carries herself. ‘Annadurai’ is releasing on November 30th and I am excited as well as nervous but very confident that Tamil cinema audience will appreciate the film,” she added.

‘Annadurai’ is produced by ‘Vijay Antony Film Corporation’ along with Radhika Sarathkumar’s ‘R Studios’. Actors Radha Ravi, Kaali Venkat, Nalinikanth, Jwell Mary and Rindhu Ravi have played important supporting roles in the film.

(Text by Surendhar MK)