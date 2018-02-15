Did Aiyaary star Sidharth Malhotra pass our Army Test? Watch our exclusive video to find out!

Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee‘s Aiyaary is all set to hit the screens this Friday (February 16). And while everyone is eager to see the movie, we put the actor to an interesting test just before the film’s release. For the uninitiated, Sid plays an army officer, who goes rogue in the movie. His mentor (Manoj Bajpayee) tries to track him down, but will he be successful? With so much army background in Aiyaary, we decided to play a small Army quiz with Sidharth Malhotra and here’s what happened next.

From talking about the Indian Army hierarchy to the missiles used by our country and the highest battlefield at which our jawans protect the nation, Sidharth answered all our questions. The actor did face a few difficulties while telling us about the highest bridge that our Armed Forces have built and the countries with the largest military forces, but then again those were expert level questions. Quite clearly Sid passed our Army Quiz with flying colours and we have to give him a huge round of applause. The actor has surely done his homework for the movie. Anyway, check out the entire quiz and his answers in the video above and share with us your thoughts about it in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Sidharth Malhotra: It was difficult to see Aiyaary’s release being postponed again and again – watch exclusive video)

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Aiyaary is an inspirational film that will surely make you respect our army jawans even more than ever. Also starring Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet Singh, the film was earlier set to release on January 26, but it was postponed twice because of various reasons including Padmaavat‘s decision to release their film during the Republic Day weekend and the censor certification issues. Anyway, with the film finally coming out, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Aiyaary right here.