Did Anushka Sharma wear Virat Kohli’s T-shirt at the airport?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stunned their fans in December when they announced the change in their relationship status. From being happily committed to happily married was a huge leap they were willing to take. Congratulatory messages were pouring in for this gorgeous couple and they couldn’t have asked for a more dreamy wedding. Virushka, as their fans call, is a match made in heaven and the couple gives us a new reason to adore them each day. From encouraging each other to displaying their affection on social media, they do it all. And how would you react to the news of them sharing a wardrobe? Also Read: Virat Kohli scores a century and wifey Anushka Sharma can’t stop fangirling – view pics

Yes, the power couple has reached new heights when it comes to the department of being adorable. Anushka was recently spotted at the airport as she left for her second schedule of Sui Dhaaga. Opting for a simple white T-shirt with light blue coat and ripped jeans, she kept her look casual and effortless as usual. But one thing that really caught our eyes was her T-shirt! It was an ordinary T-shirt with a simple message that read, ‘State of Mind’. Trust us, it wasn’t unique or extraordinary in any way until we had a deja vu. We saw the same T-shirt earlier with Virat Kohli on one of his Instagram posts from 2016. Yes, we have a good memory. The star batsman had even captioned the picture saying, “The tshirt says it all. Thats all that matters, our state of mind makes us who we are and where we go.” Guess Anushka loved his T-shirt so much that she bought one for herself. Yes, it isn’t a same T-shirt shared between the couple, but two different ones, unlike Alia and Sidharth Malhotra who shared the same T-shirt after Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash in Alibaug. Also Read: Virat Kohli ‘clean bowled’ after watching Anushka Sharma’s act in Pari trailer

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli should probably be applauded for reinstating our belief in the institution called marriage. They were always so adorable, giving out some major couple goals. Anyone looking for tutorials on how to be a great life partner, here’s an ideal example for you.