Did Benafsha Soonawalla just flirt with rumoured ex-boyfriend Varun Sood in Box Cricket League? – watch video

Famous VJ and now host of Box Cricket League (BCL), Benafsha Soonawalla was recently linked with anchor Shardul Pandit. She rubbished all the reports and declared him to be a close friend. Moreover, if you go through their videos on social media, you will surely get some BBF goals. Well, before being linked to Shardul, it was said that Ben was dating ex-Splitsvilla contestant Varun Sood. Although, she denied it after returning from the Bigg Boss house. Now, we got our hands on a video where we can see Benafsha flirting with rumoured ex-boyfriend Varun on the sets of BCL.

We’ve seen the chemistry the duo shares, and in this video also, it is clearly evident. While Varun is ready to show his washboard abs to impress Ben if he gets a catch, Ben is also in a fun mood and counts his packs. The moment is continued when they hug each other and even Benafsha plants a sweet peck on his cheeks. It seems, Benafsha is killing it with her flirting skills and we can’t stop adoring the bond they share. Check out the video here… (Also Read: Here’s what Benafsha Soonawalla has to say about reports of dating Shardul Pandit)

Moreover, while Ben was inside the Bigg Boss house, Varun was the one who supported her through thick and thin. When Benafsha was said to have feelings for co-contestant and friend Priyank Sharma, Varun didn’t stop believing in her and also asked the viewers to have faith in her. Moreover, when she came out of the house, their lovey-dovey pictures fuelled more rumours about their relationship. But soon in a live chat Ben declared that Varun never was her boyfriend. In another live session, Varun had apologised to Ben for having broken up with her and spoken rudely to her. However, we wonder what the truth is.

