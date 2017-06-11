Did Chiranjeevi just reveal his look for Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy?

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been spotted sporting a twirled mustache and his fans believe this look is for his upcoming Telugu film Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a movie based on the life of popular freedom fighter from Kurnool. On Saturday (June 10), Chiranjeevi attended a special memorial meet for late Telugu filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao, who passed away earlier this month. At the meet, the Tagore actor was spotted with his new look, twirling his mustache in style. His photographs from the meet have gone viral on social media.

To be directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is slated to go on the floors next month. Chiranjeevi’s look was something the makers were hiding since a while now, however looks like he might have just revealed it during this recent memorial meet. Apart from the megastar, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also in talks to play the leading lady in the Film. The project is tipped to be made on a budget of over Rs 125 crore and will be one of the most exciting films of next year. (ALSO READ – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to star with Ram Charan in Mani Ratnam’s next?)

Anyway, what do you guys have to say about Chiranjeevi‘s new look? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you more details about Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy right here…