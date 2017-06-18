Did Divyanka Tripathi threaten the channel to quit YHM over Nach Baliye win? Hear the truth from the horse’s mouth

Is Divyanka Tripathi going to quit Yeh Hai Mohobbatein if she isn’t declared winner of Nach Baliye 8? A bogus rumour about the actress plotting a strategy to win the show has left her super angry. With the kind of rough competition fans of Sanaya Irani – Mohit Seghal are giving Divyanka – Vivek to make them win the show’s title, things have just taken an ugly turn. Now rumours of the YHM actress threatening the channel to quit the show if she isn’t made the winner has started popping up somewhere. And yes, it is being believed by a lot of people.

A fan of Sanaya and Mohit took to Twitter to state, “i heard in one article @Divyanka_T is threatening @StarPlus 2make hr winner otherwise she will quit YHM.if its true thn its so nasty n cheap” Of course, the said person wasn’t spared as fans from all corner started responding, asking him to not be so cheap and make such accusations. Many claimed that they couldn’t care less as in their hearts, DiVek are already winners. Even Divyanka chose to confront these bizarre reports (that we haven’t come across, to be honest) as she tweeted a reply to the Sanaya – Mohit fan, “It’s not a reply to you #MsBasher… Its for those who might fall for your hoax. WINNER OR NOT…I’M NOT A QUITTER!#LongLiveYHM” So breath fans, the actress is not quitting the show and she certainly doesn’t plan to anytime soon. In fact, she is all the more game for the face off on the dance platform.

Fans of Divyanka – Vivek and Mohit – Sanaya have lost it. They have been constantly doing dirty things to sabotage the winning chances of either of the couple. It’s a cheap shot from both the fan clubs. Earlier there were reports that mobile phones would be distributed to those who vote for Mohit – Sanaya. Damn, fans certainly have too much free time and we wonder where the money to buy these phones comes from. We’ll let you think over that for now as you folks stay tuned to this space for hot scoop and latest updates.